How Famous Comedians Have Reacted To Louis CK's Sexual Misconduct Scandal

Since the New York Times dropped its bombshell report where 5 women accused him of sexual misconduct on Thursday November 9 and CK confirmed the allegations to be true the following day, the comedy community has slowly begun reckoning with the fact that one of its most respected members is a sexual predator.

On Friday, Gilbert Gottfried made some pretty crass jokes about the CK story and shared some dark thoughts about the future of comedy at the end of an appearance on KTLA's morning show:







On Tuesday, Jon Stewart went on "TODAY" to promote his HBO special, the "Night of Too Many Stars" (which Louis CK was originally slated to be a part of). Before the segment ended, Matt Lauer asked Stewart to weigh in on the scandal:





Comedian and podcaster Marc Maron spent 20 minutes on CK during his Monday podcast (on which CK has previously appeared as a guest):





During his podcast, Joe Rogan distanced himself from CK, who he said he does not know very well:





Adam Carolla took time out of Friday's edition of "The Adam Carolla Show" to make jokes about masturbating in front of other people:





And finally, Bill Burr denounced CK's actions, but then took things in an odd direction:



There's a reason we ended with Bill Burr. His statement is sort of a TL;DR-style summary of every other comic's answers, which few exceptions. Here's what he said:

I love Louis CK, and that was really, obviously, just a fucking hard thing to see happen to somebody. And he was definitely 100 percent wrong– I'll just say this: He was 100 percent wrong, he did own up to it, and I think he will definitely be back. I will say that. And I also knew a couple of the women that he did this shit too and I– I just feel bad for everybody. It's just fucking terrible.

[Bill Burr]





Tellingly, most of the comedians didn't feel like addressing the fact that the allegations about Louis have been floating around for years.

