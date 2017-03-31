Louis CK Argues That Naps Are Better Than Sex, And More From His 'Tonight Show' Appearance

Last night, a dapper-looking Louis CK joined Jimmy Fallon to plug his upcoming stand-up special.

He argued his controversial but compelling opinion that naps are better than sex.





Louis then explained the difficulty of running his jokes by other comics, including a bit involving a newborn baby watching porn.

He also touched on a "traumatic boating incident" that is keeping him away from boats for the foreseeable future.

Only Louis CK could persuade us that sex is not as good as sleep, the porn industry should just put it to rest and boats are scary. We love you, man.