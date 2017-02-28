Review Roundup: Is 'Logan' Any Good?

Hugh Jackman is closing the book on Wolverine. Hanging up the spandex? Retracting the claws? Anyway — Logan (in theaters this Friday) is his final turn as the gruff mutant, and it's Patrick Stewart's last as Professor X. Logan follows Deadpool's bloody lead with an "R" rating. Is this raspy road movie a fitting end to Jackman's heroic run as Wolverine? Here's what reviews say:

No Arch Super-Villains Here — The Setup Is Dead Simple

Set in the year 2029, we enter into a world where there have been no new mutants for the last fifteen years. Logan (Hugh Jackman), going under his birth name James Howlett, tries to keep a low profile as a limo driver in Texas. After long days of driving idiots around, he crosses the border into Mexico and goes to an abandoned facility where he, with the help of mutant Caliban (Stephen Merchant), cares for an ailing Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart). Logan wants to put together enough money so he and Xavier can peacefully live out the rest of their days on the ocean, but his plans are upended when he crosses paths with Laura (Dafne Keen), a young girl with powers similar to his own. Forced to go on the run from military forces led by Donald Pierce (Boyd Holbrook), Logan eventually discovers his purpose in life looking after the young girl.

Logan and Charles want to help a little girl, and they’re being chased by bad guys. The. End.

It Gets Meta About Comic Movies, But For Good Reason

Comics serve a purpose in Mangold’s cinematic universe, where Logan openly mocks the goofy latex suits he’s shown parading around in. They’re just colorful pieces of pop-culture propaganda, ignoring the blood Logan wipes from his claws in real life. It’s a staggering contrast between perception and reality.

Gone is any sense of hyperactive editing or wide overhead shots to disguise the stunt and CGI work. We’re close to the action in this film, often shot from low to the ground, more like a “Bourne” film than a superhero movie, and the focus is more on fight choreography than editing. Jackman’s work in the fight scenes is smooth but also character-driven in that Wolverine’s style reflects the no-nonsense approach of the character. “Logan” also works in a few fantastic chase scenes later in the film, and again it doesn’t feel like the film stops and takes a break for set pieces as so many superhero movies do—the action is organic to the story and the characters, much like "Mad Max: Fury Road" in that regard.

'Logan' Earns Its 'R' With Up-Close Violence And F-Bombs

In terms of graphic violence, profanity, and even a few stray seconds of female toplessness, they embrace the rating fully. It’s an intense, brutal film, full of sudden waves of bloody mayhem. But the real brutality isn’t in the severed limbs and heads, it’s in the film’s overwhelmingly dark emotional content. This is by far the grimmest the X-Men series has ever been. There’s no cute Stan Lee cameo, no Deadpool banter or “You’re a dick” jokes. Just exhaustion, resignation, and a steady march toward the end of this particular branch of the X-storyline.

Unlike most other X-Men films, Logan does not employ any big special effects beyond an explosion or two. It’s a low-to-the-ground, intimate kind of action movie, allowing for many gnarly close-ups of metal going through throats and skulls and other stuff.

The Cast Roars, Simmers, And Glowers With Intensity

Stewart is effortlessly compelling as a man whose attentiveness to the world around him runs deep, even as his own tethers to it are fraying. Keen, in her first big-screen role, makes the mostly silent Laura both kinetic and inwardly coiled, a quick-study observer of a world long denied her. And when called upon to give a vintage movie reference new resonance, she pulls it off with poetic vulnerability.

It’s Jackman who holds “Logan” together and gives the film its glimmer of soul. He has been playing this role, more or less nonstop, for 18 years, but he seems startlingly not bored by it. Better still, he’s a more refined actor now than when he started, and in “Logan,” he gets to play something rare in comic-book cinema: a powerhouse of animal rage who is slowly, agonizingly slipping away.

TL;DR

From the doddering, invalid Professor X to the alcoholic, broken hero left to rot among his demons and the young girl unable to control her rage, the story takes three unwell people and shows us how they need each other. Ultimately, it is their growing bond that proves most fascinating and moving about this film. Somewhere amid all that foul-mouthed carnage, a sense of humanity still shines through.

