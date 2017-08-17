Is Steven Soderbergh's 'Logan Lucky' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

Steven Soderbergh ("Oceans 11," "Magic Mike") sort-of-kind-of retired from directing a little while ago, but now he's back with "Logan Lucky," a heist flick with some country twang. Written by Rebecca Blunt (which may be a fake name), the film stars Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Riley Keough and Daniel Craig as the main gang (there are plenty of other stars in the mix too). Does it all come together like a well-executed heist or is this a NASCAR burn-out? Here's what the reviews say:



Before You Get The Heist, You Get A Prison Break Too

Channing Tatum plays Jimmy Logan, a former high school quarterback and homecoming king who missed his shot at the NFL due to a bum leg and now works construction jobs. His current gig is working underneath the Charlotte Motor Speedway, repairing sinkholes. Unfortunately, he’s let go from this job when his company discovers he has a pre-existing medical condition (that bum leg again; also: timely!) and the company thinks this would be a liability to them. But, while he was there, he discovered the Speedway has a series of underground tubes that connect to a bank vault – and he’s got a plan.



Their key accomplice is Joe Bang, an explosives expert played, with a savagely fast and funny spark, by Daniel Craig as a snaky hillbilly varmint in a platinum-blond buzzcut. Since Joe is serving a prison sentence, they have to break him out of the slammer and then back in with no one noticing, a plan that proves nearly as complicated as the heist itself.



It's Undeniably A Product Of Soderbergh's Sensibilities

At its best, “Logan Lucky” feels like a muscle-flexing variety show of the elements at which Soderbergh excels: crisp shotmaking (again, he’s his own DP), sleight-of-hand editing (ditto), dry humor, stars at their most winning (like Soderbergh fave Channing Tatum), and electric sequences that hum with suspense and detail. (Even breezy verisimilitude: you could separate several punchy track-centric montages and they’d stand on their own as impressionistic shorts on the trappings of a NASCAR event.)

When directors become rich and famous, they often lose their ability to dramatize the lifestyles of the poor and ordinary. But Soderbergh, as a filmmaker, has never lost touch with the transcendent pulse of everyday experience, and in “Logan Lucky” his feel for cracker-barrel screw-ups has a mordant vivacity.



Soderbergh's Not Too Worried About You Comparing This To The 'Oceans' Series

Heist movies are fun! And Soderbergh is, in particular, very good at making heist movies. And here, he hits all the beats he hits in making his Oceans movies, even with a fun little switcheroo at the end that shows us how everything was done, accompanied by cool music, just like in Oceans 11. Soderbergh knows you’re going to refer to this movie as a “Redneck Oceans,” or whatever, and he seems very okay with that — and he’s already taken all the best jokes.



Whereas Ocean’s 11 is a propulsive movie that never takes its foot off the gas, Logan Lucky is content to just have weird scenes that pretty much lampoon the heist genre without ever undermining it. If Ocean’s 11 is too cool for school, Logan Lucky is the dropout who still achieved the same thing anyway, which makes it slightly more impressive.



The Cast Makes A Good (If Not Great) Heist Movie Crew

Now in his fourth Soderbergh joint, Tatum has quietly become the director’s musclebound new muse, and he strikes the same wonderful note of self-interested sweetness that made him such a joy in “Magic Mike.” Driver has no trouble taking to the film’s deadpan comic tone (working with Jim Jarmusch makes for pretty good practice, in that regard), and his blank stare becomes one of the film’s most consistent rewards. Keough is brilliant, and could shoulder an entire story of her own, but “Logan Lucky” doesn’t give her the time she deserves.



Tatum is good in his agreeably charming way, but he’s almost pushed aside by the southern-fried eccentrics in his orbit. Driver manages to make a drawling deadpan seem almost showy, while Craig fuses panther-ish intensity and jittery looniness into something that can only be called the anti-Bond; it’s as if he’s auditioning to be a Coen brothers regular. Keough, on the other hand, foregoes quirk for magnetically steely determination — her fierce-eyed, white-booted Mellie always looks ready to run her own crew someday.

Craig’s is the showy part, the supporting role that gets to have all the fun. He’s probably terribly dashing just trimming his nose hairs, so he has a habit of stealing every scene he’s in. That said, there’s simply not much underneath the bleach-blonde hair and penchant for scarfing down hard-boiled eggs. It’s Driver who, once again, affords what could otherwise be a one-note character with a rich interior life and more than a twinge of palpable melancholy. I’ve never seen an actor so thoroughly fall in love with a prosthetic limb in my entire life.



Setting The Film In The South Isn't Just For Jokes At The Region's Expense...

Working with a script by first-time writer Rebecca Blunt, Soderbergh has made the sort of breezy, unpretentious, just-for-fun film that scarcely exists anymore, one almost anyone could enjoy. In terms of milieu, it overlaps with the two Magic Mike outings, that being the working-class South (Soderbergh hails from Georgia and Louisiana, it should be remembered), and it gives off the same sort of gently rollicking good-time vibe.



It can be hard to know if Soderbergh is mocking these country bandits or if he’s trying to restore some dignity to a part of the country that’s usually either ignored, stereotyped, or patronized to by a carnival barker President who’s trying to sell them on their own rapidly devaluing coal. The answer is probably a little bit of both, but it’s clear that he recognizes their humanity.



In most stories, the characters featured in Logan Lucky—poor West Virginians—are usually depicted as bumpkins, tragic figures, or background. They don’t get to be the heroes, or if they do, their heroism is related to working in mines. Jimmy Logan is at the same level as Danny Ocean in terms of planning a heist, and whereas you never really get the sense that money itself is important to Danny, for Jimmy it has real consequences.



...But Some Critics Weren't Sold On The Hillbilly Stuff

Blunt's script is full of giddy inventions and gives the actors some good stuff to play with, but there is the sense that one more serious pass at it might have made it a bit tighter, more spirited and authentically low-down. A few moments, particularly early on, also betray a whiff of condescension to the characters.



[The Hollywood Reporter]

If I take any real issue with Logan Lucky it’s the movie idea of Appalachia and the South. All that twang starts to sound a bit mocking as it goes on; the whole film takes on the shape of one big joke on poor rural Americans made by a bunch of rich Hollywood types. It doesn’t help those optics that three of its cast members (Keough, Quaid, and Katherine Waterston) are scions of wealthy celebrities, compounding the sense that Logan Lucky is punching down at a way of life that at least some members of the cast have never come close to experiencing.



TL;DR

A modest caper in a modern climate where movies have to be either huge or humble, “Logan Lucky” is likewise stuck between the past and present. To borrow a line from John Denver, it’s “older than the trees, younger than the mountains.” Steven Soderbergh has always belonged in that fertile middle ground, and — after a singularly dubious break — his new movie takes him home to the place where he belongs.



