Trump Says Military Solutions For North Korea Are 'Locked And Loaded,' And Other Trump News From Today

Friday. August 11th. Day 204.

Top Stories​​​​​

Trump Says North Korea Military Solutions Are 'Locked And Loaded': The morning after he said his "fire and fury" comments weren't tough enough, President Trump took to Twitter to raise his threats toward North Korea another notch:

 


Trump 'Thanks' Putin Kicking Out US Diplomats: After Russia moved to kick out 755 US embassy workers, President Trump responded that "I'm very thankful that he let go of a large number of people because now we have a smaller payroll." 


