'HE CAN HIT IT IN THE TREES'

Little Leaguer Belts An Absolute Monster Of A Grand Slam

​The Little League World Series is in full swing, and Georgia's Jayce Blalock got things going with a ridiculous homer: 

 

The best part? The announcers basically predicted what was about to happen as Blalock stepped up to the plate. 


