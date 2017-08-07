Little Leaguer Belts An Absolute Monster Of A Grand Slam

The Little League World Series is in full swing, and Georgia's Jayce Blalock got things going with a ridiculous homer:
The best part? The announcers basically predicted what was about to happen as Blalock stepped up to the plate.
[Twitter]
