Little Leaguer Belts An Absolute Monster Of A Grand Slam

'HE CAN HIT IT IN THE TREES'

​The Little League World Series is in full swing, and Georgia's Jayce Blalock got things going with a ridiculous homer:

"They said he could hit it into the trees ..."



You were saying? #LLWS pic.twitter.com/QcWJnimLnV — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 6, 2017

The best part? The announcers basically predicted what was about to happen as Blalock stepped up to the plate.





[Twitter]