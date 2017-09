Liam Gallagher making tea is the best thing you'll see today. As you were. pic.twitter.com/JaAB0p6Qr2 — BBC Three (@bbcthree) September 20, 2017

​BBC Backstage Music Pass caught former Oasis member Liam Gallagher making himself a cup of tea and reminiscing about the good old days, when he could afford to pay four people to make him a single cup of tea. "Now money is tight, too tight to mention, gotta do it yourself, haven't you?" he says. "No one buys records these days."



We hope you think long and hard about how your music-consumption habits are making life difficult for Liam Gallagher.

[BBC Three]