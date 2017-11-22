OUT OF FELINE OF SIGHT

Can You Spot The Leopard In This Photo?

In the below picture, you probably see three goat-like animals called Himalayan blue sheep and a whole lot of rocks. But you probably don't see a snow leopard — at least not at first glance, or second or third glance, probably. Keep looking. Leopards are very good at hiding.

 

This incredible image was caught by Australian nature photographer Inger Vandyke and first made the internet rounds a couple of years ago. The Telegraph got even more photos from the shoot in mountainous Ladakh, India. Click through to find the answer — and to see shots of the leopard seizing the moment and chasing its prey.

[via Matt Jarvis]

