The Baron Caterpillar's Camouflage Is Amazing

Seriously. If the animal kingdom had a camouflage hall of fame, we'd vote South-East Asia's baron caterpillar in first ballot right next to the chameleon and Waldo.
Try to spot the sneaky bug hiding in this photo:
Here's what one actually looks like when it's not playing world-class hide and seek:
But when they're not hiding on a leaf, it would be pretty easy to mistake a baron caterpillar for a clump of pine needles or something:
The funny thing about the baron is eventually they turn into this:
And finally into one of these little guys, who definitely aren't hiding from anything:
[via Boing Boing]
