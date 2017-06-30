The Baron Caterpillar's Camouflage Is Amazing

Seriously. If the animal kingdom had a camouflage hall of fame, we'd vote South-East Asia's baron caterpillar in first ballot right next to the chameleon and Waldo.



Try to spot the sneaky bug hiding in this photo:





Here's what one actually looks like when it's not playing world-class hide and seek:

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/20dab730db684ec5bd50d65d1864dba3_8bf9404e04354b1d8e31b9032c7c9849_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />





But when they're not hiding on a leaf, it would be pretty easy to mistake a baron caterpillar for a clump of pine needles or something:

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/bdda7f7532d445f4ba1ab53a1a0c331c_8bf9404e04354b1d8e31b9032c7c9849_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />





The funny thing about the baron is eventually they turn into this:

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/be8841ff078f4b0a8b2a4f1c80868cac_8bf9404e04354b1d8e31b9032c7c9849_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />





And finally into one of these little guys, who definitely aren't hiding from anything:

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/43734f48d5c2478b9fc7822b173ca54c_8bf9404e04354b1d8e31b9032c7c9849_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />





