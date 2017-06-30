CATERPIE USED MIMIC

The Baron Caterpillar's Camouflage Is Amazing

Seriously. If the animal kingdom had a camouflage hall of fame, we'd vote South-East Asia's baron caterpillar in first ballot right next to the chameleon and Waldo.

Try to spot the sneaky bug hiding in this photo:

Camouflage of the Baron Caterpillar
 


Here's what one actually looks like when it's not playing world-class hide and seek:

 BRIJESH EP


But when they're not hiding on a leaf, it would be pretty easy to mistake a baron caterpillar for a clump of pine needles or something: 

 Dinesh Valke


The funny thing about the baron is eventually they turn into this:

 BRIJESH EP


And finally into one of these little guys, who definitely aren't hiding from anything:

 dany13


[via Boing Boing]

