LeBron Passes To Himself Off His Opponent's Back, Drains A Clutch 3

LeBron James did not invent the ol' "inbound the ball to yourself by bouncing it off your opponent's back and then catching it" trick, but he might have invented doing it to the opposing team's superstar player (Giannis Antetokounmpo is very, very good.)

This last-second miracle shot from the King was sadly only worth three points, which means it only cut the Buck's lead to 2, which means James and the Cavs ended up losing last night. Hey, that's how it goes sometimes. The final score was 119 to 116. LeBron finished with 39 points. Whatever. No big deal.



If you're looking for a little more inbound magic, how about this Russell Westbrook highlight from two seasons ago?





Watch your backs out there, fellas.

