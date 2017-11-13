Here's The Cleveland Cavaliers Riding The New York Subway

​The Cleveland Cavaliers are in New York City to play a game of basketball against the New York Knicks. Tip-off isn't until 7:30 p.m. EST, but in the meantime, LeBron James and the Cavs seem to have found a little classic New York action via the good ol' Metropolitan Transit Authority.





Does it seem like none of them — except maybe former Knick JR Smith — have done this before? Yeah, a little. Does the subway look suspiciously empty, as if it were cleared out so 15 famous men could ride the rails without anything unexpected happening? Maybe. But if nothing else, take this opportunity to soak in the fact that holy shit, these guys are enormous.

Mind the gap, boys.

[Via Bleacher Report]