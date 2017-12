Over at Deadspin recently, Giri Nathan argued that LeBron James' passes — not his dunks or his blocks — are his best highlights. After his showing last night against the Atlanta Hawks, we're starting to agree.

First, the smoothest backdoor find:

LeBron James dropped a beautiful bounce pass to Cedi Osman 👀 pic.twitter.com/BHl46A8tHQ — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) December 13, 2017

And then... this. This far-too-casual, behind-the-back whip to Kyle Korver for an open three:

This LeBron pass is something pic.twitter.com/cUb2vsog4R — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) December 13, 2017

The man just isn't fair.