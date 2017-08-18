4 Fun Raspberry Pi Projects That Will Teach You to Code

A Raspberry Pi s a tiny computer, about the size of a credit card, that you can plug into any monitor and keyboard.

The beauty of a Raspberry Pi is that you can program it to do a whole host of things, like all the stuff your normal desktop PC could do, like word processing, browsing the Internet and playing games. But the applications of Raspberry Pi can get even more customized and complex, and it's been a favorite tool for not only learning programming, but also robotics. Yeah robots! Yeah science!

Here are four awesome ways that people have used Raspberry Pi:

1. Build A Smartphone

Not happy with your current smartphone, your service provider or their terrible, terrible commercials slamming other awful service providers? Want an ironically retro phone you can flaunt while drinking craft beer? Raspberry Pi is brilliant for hardware projects of all types, including developing the equivalent of an old Nokia 3410s turned inside out.

2. Create Your Own AI Assistant

Nothing like a little IoT, voice control and AI to make your Raspberry Pi projects truly interesting. Alexa, you better watch your back.

3. Raspberry Tor Router

From the government to your ISP taking your private data, internet privacy is a huge concern these days. Turn your Raspberry Pi into a router to send all your network traffic (not just browsing sessions) through Tor.

4. Mine Bitcoin

Or Bitcoin Cash, whatever — you can use Raspberry Pi to handle cryptocurrency mining operations.

Ready to dive in and start building some Very Cool Projects™? Not so fast. You may want to pair your new collection of electronic trinkets with some coursework to help you get started. The Raspberry Pi Mastery Bundle is a great place to start and includes eight different personal and professional (hello, networked printers) uses for IoT applications with Raspberry Pi. Here's what is covered:

Automation with Raspberry Pi Zero

I mean, one guy learned how to use the pretty freshly launched Raspberry Pi Zero and put it in an old school Xbox controller, creating his own retro-games haven. And you can learn how to do other stuff with it too, we guess.

I mean, one guy learned how to use the pretty freshly launched Raspberry Pi Zero and put it in an old school Xbox controller, creating his own retro-games haven. And you can learn how to do other stuff with it too, we guess. Introduction to Raspberry Pi

Raspberry Pi is essentially an IoT tool, and this course will show you the ins and outs of how to make it affect physical things (not exactly like talking candlesticks, but kind of close).

Raspberry Pi is essentially an IoT tool, and this course will show you the ins and outs of how to make it affect physical things (not exactly like talking candlesticks, but kind of close). Hardware Projects Using Raspberry Pi

Haven't you always wanted to build a real life, functional walkie-talkie (yes) and motion sensor-based teddy bear which laughs when you wave your hand (kind of terrifying)?

Haven't you always wanted to build a real life, functional walkie-talkie (yes) and motion sensor-based teddy bear which laughs when you wave your hand (kind of terrifying)? Bitcoin Mining Using Raspberry Pi

Raspberry Pi Robotics

Build robots and control them entirely with Raspberry Pi (cue evil genius laugh).

Build robots and control them entirely with Raspberry Pi (cue evil genius laugh). Internet of Things Automation Using Raspberry Pi 2

Home Automation in 48 Hours Without Coding

Create your own smart home by automating device turn on/off, and more.

Create your own smart home by automating device turn on/off, and more. Build Your Own ArmBot Step By Step Using Raspberry Pi Zero

Start weekend projects that put Pinterest to shame: buy the bundle here for $34.





If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.





