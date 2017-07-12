If You Want To Learn How To Code, Start With This

Python is the brilliant general-purpose coding language that any programmer, experienced or fledgling, should have in their toolkit.

Python has been around for three decades. Because it's been around for so long, it pops up in nearly every development or operations situation.

Need to set up a local or cloud-based infrastructure? You can use Python for that. How about website or application development? Python works like a charm. Need to work against an SQL database? Give you one guess. Whether you're building a custom tool or digging into deep machine learning, you can use Python to gain deeper insights or leverage it as a means to the end.

Python is a gorgeously simple language that has a big impact. Because it's been around for decades, it's been debugged and tinkered with for the tech equivalent of forever. The uses are so multifaceted that once you pick up the baseline for the language, you can use it for whatever application you desire, whether that's complex or simple.

And since Python has such a wide range of uses, the demand for developers who specialize in the language is high. Python coders earn upwards of six figures a year, making it one of the top three high-earning programming languages to learn in 2016.

The best way to learn Python may be through example, and a bundle like this Python Programming Bootcamp 2.0 is a great place to start. This boot camp is $39 and includes nine different courses focused on different Python applications. Here they are:

1. Fast Track Python for Newbies

An ideal way to accelerate learning, this course drills down Python essentials in just two sittings.

2. Learn Python Image Processing by Making Instagram-Style Filters

One of the most popular app features these days are filters. With this course, you'll learn how to use Python to create filters like the ones you use on Instagram and Snapchat.

3. Create a Raspberry Pi Smart Security Camera with Python

This course teaches you how to use Python to develop a responsive security camera: once it detects motion, you'll program it to send an SMS or an email.

4. Master Data Visualization with Python

Python is one of the two major programs used for data analytics and is a powerful tool for data visualization. This course teaches you advanced plots and shows you how subplots are used.

5. The Complete Python Programming Boot Camp: Beginner to Advanced

Learn the basics of Python, including set-up, loops, statements and more.

6. Learn Python with 70+ Exercises

Even if you're totally new to programming, this course will get you up to speed with 70+ hands-on exercises in Python. Learn how to use variables, strings, lists and more with this hands-on course.

7. Python Programming for Beginners: Learn Python in One Day

Complete projects in Python 2.X or Python 3.X and discover the language's fundamentals in just a day.

8. Machine Learning with Python

The new wave of technology is all about AI, and this course teaches you how to use Python for sophisticated machine learning applications. You'll even learn how to write machine learning processes from scratch.

9. Python for Finance: Investment Fundamentals & Data Analytics

Learn how to apply Python to modern finance, whether you're looking to beef up your own portfolio or make your resume stand out in a crowd.

Interested in learning more? Get the Python Programming Bootcamp 2.0 for $39, or 96% off the original price of $1,293.





