Everything You Need To Learn How To Code

This Ruby on Rails bootcamp delivers 57+ hours of hands-on instruction to easily build stellar apps. Ruby on Rails is the backbone for sites like Twitter, Hulu, Airbnb, and more — meaning it’s a great tool to boost your resume.

If we said “Java” and you thought “coffee,” lol. ~Actually~ we’re talking the fundamental, damned-near-ubiquitous coding language that you should know, stat. This course will get you right as rain, going over everything from data structures to programming and design.

Enter the world of front-end dev with this JavaScript Coding bundle. This is the program behind literally every single modern browser ever, sooooo...it’s kind of important.

In many cases, the tech world still begins and ends with five letters: Apple. Turn into one of the enterprising programmers creating the next big iOS 10 app with this in-depth developer course, and start raking in the dough.

Because Apple can’t hog all the glory, you can learn to build Android apps with genius interwebs instructor Rob Percival. Get 31 hours of training on Google’s freshly polished platform and open up a whole new world of mobile app dev opportunities.

Apple? Android? Now you don’t have to choose. Xamarin allows you to use C# to build apps for Android and Apple at the same time.

You could be the one who tops the most-revered multiplayer game ever with your new, brilliant game. The Unity Bundle teaches you how to do that without the pain of coding the game from scratch, so get on with it already.

The first step to mastering modern development? That would be understanding ReactJS, one of the most popular JavaScript libraries out there designed to help you build stunning user interfaces like no other.

We’re not exactly sure if you can “do” Linux, but we do know IT admins are the ones keeping your company from falling apart when “the browser doesn’t work”. Learn the ins and outs of administering a Linux/UNIX system and get paid all the monies.

New to code? Python is a great place to start. This Python bundle features 70 hours of premium instruction, with three recently added bonus courses that will get you taking on more complex coding challenges...you daredevil you.

