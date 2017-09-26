Is 'Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders' Any Good? Here's What Reviews Of The Premiere Say

The "Law & Order" franchise has always served up stories that are "ripped from the headlines" — inspired by but not too similar to real-life events. Now "Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders" premieres tonight, September 26th, on NBC. With Edie Falco starring as defense attorney Leslie Abramson, the miniseries will try to blend the classic "L&O" formula with that of shows like "The People V. O.J." Can this trope-y standby make the leap to truth-telling? Here's what the reviews say:

The Show Isn't A Whodunit — So A Refresher On The Menendez Case Will Help

​Superficially, the case of the Menendez brothers—Lyle and Erik, two rich young men who brutally murdered their parents—resembles the O.J. trial: an early 1990s California milieu, bloody crimes committed by handsome men, an inventive defense strategy, and, most relevantly, a media frenzy. Kitty and José Menendez were murdered in 1989, but their sons did not go to trial until 1993. In the interim, Court TV came into existence, and the Menendez case was the network’s first hit, a real-life daytime drama that explains the crime’s lasting imprint in our collective memory better than the crime itself.

[Slate]

Initially, no suspects stand out, and the family points out how Jose’s business once had mob ties. Soon, the cops start to examine Lyle (Miles Gaston Villanueva) and Erik Menendez (Gus Halper), the two sons with an ill-fitting alibi and $14 million in motive. Soon, lawyers get involved, including Leslie Abramson (Edie Falco), a defense attorney who’s consistently in front of the camera. She’s introduced delivering a closing argument that contends her client did, in fact, kill his father, but that he should be excused because of his parents’ abusive past.



[IndieWire]





'True Crime' Revels In Being A Little Trashy At Times

Around the murder, the show revels in the trashier details of this period production. The hair is bad; the clothes are worse. Right before he is arrested, Lyle swings into his open-top Jeep Wrangler wearing a Nantucket red button-down and khakis, next to a friend in an absurd upswept do with a sweater tied around his neck. (You almost expect one of them to turn to the other and shout, “Orange mocha frappuccinos!”) MC Hammer’s “Can’t Touch This” is playing loudly as they swerve through the side streets of Beverly Hills.



[Variety]



The script almost feels like a Law & Order spoof at times, wasting Josh Charles, Heather Graham, and Chris Bauer with shallowly-constructed characters and forgettable dialogue. The bright spots, though, are Miles Gaston Villanueva and Gus Halper who play Lyle and Erik respectively. Halper in particular nails Erik’s emotional fragility, while Villanueva gives Lyle an unrepentant swagger. There is still something that pulls you in, just like the original trial, regarding what went so wrong for these privileged young men to do something so horrific.



[Collider]





It Follows Some 'Law & Order' Conventions While Rejecting Others

In Law & Order True Crime the lawyers and detectives are all new to us, and don’t leave much of an impression (aside from Falco). So while the format feels familiar (with that recognizable ba-bom! time card heraldry), it also hamstrings the story. In the original series, those timestamps are checkpoints to remind us of where we are within the swirling investigation or subsequent trial, which becomes a closed case by the end of the hour. The eight-part True Crime, though, is like one long episode where timing and locations don’t hugely matter. When it comes to the investigation, we already know the details of the crime and who committed the murder, leaving this telling lacking in sufficient tension.



[Collider]



Most importantly, the blunt brief expository moments — introducing a key piece of evidence or another telling development in the case — are phased out in favor of more nuanced storytelling. That shows a critical understanding of the difference between what “Law & Order” was and what “True Crime” wants to be: Those scenes — 10-15 seconds long and cutting straight to the point without subtlety — became an accepted style because “Law & Order” was an episodic series, needing to fit full story arcs into one 43-minute episode. “True Crime” has more time to let its story play out, and needs to eliminate these exposition dumps entirely.



[IndieWire]





Edie Falco Is Far And Away The Best Part Of The Show

Falco is so much better than the rest of the cast that the show quickly splits itself into terrific scenes that she is in vs. ho-hum scenes that she is not. Along with her performance comes the faintest whiff of a notion that the Menendez case (which would drag on for three long years, an eternity in “Law & Order” time) was, along with the Rodney King police brutality trials, a dry run for the Simpson saga.



[The Washington Post]



No matter how the show does, it will be a reel-worthy performance from Falco, who commits to her showstopping perm and her character’s odd sympathy for dangerous young men in equal parts. And the show is stronger around her: With Leslie, the series can ease into the well-worn “Law & Order” storytelling arc of a driven attorney. Every actor, from Falco to supporting players Reaser and Edwards, seems to be relishing the chance to ham it up a little, and at least in that arena, “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders” delivers admirably.



[Variety]





Pilot Director Lesli Linka Glatter Does Well With The Scripts...

As the series progresses, it becomes clear that director and executive producer Lesli Linka Glatter’s camerawork — which, characteristically, elevates the material she’s working with — is inviting viewers themselves to become the detective, themselves.

[Variety]

What results is an oddly watchable combination of “Law & Order” and “American Crime Story.” “The Menendez Murders” borrows so heavily from both, its only identity comes from a new true crime story (that younger viewers may not know the ending to) and Lesli Linka Glatter’s tense, observant direction. The “Homeland” veteran and TV legend brings as much to the table as she possibly can, smoothing over the awkward combination of pre-existing series while slowly establishing a patient tone.



[IndieWire]





... But Overall, Compared To The Best Of The True Crime Genre, 'Law & Order' Is Lacking

Where Simpson’s murder trial still serves as a ready-made platform to discuss such thorny matters as justice, race and fame, what’s all that interesting about the Menendez brothers — Lyle and Erik — locked up for all time for the coldblooded murders of their parents in 1989? What’s this story really about? An undercurrent of “who cares?” runs through the first two episodes.



[The Washington Post]

There is the barest germ of an animating idea in “Menendez” — the wealthy buy justice and get automatic benefit of the doubt from the police — but it’s perfunctory and blunt. If you’re not familiar with the Menendez story already, you may wonder why it was ever such a media obsession.

[The New York Times]

There will never be a shortage of real crimes to examine, but the best examples of the genre add something to the dramatic re-creation. (Otherwise they’re just Solved Mysteries.) Serial, The Jinx, The Keepers, The Staircase, and Making a Murderer are documentaries seeking to redress an injustice, and even those, by turning a murder into a source of entertainment, can give viewers the heebie-jeebies.

[Slate]



The result has a way of obliquely demonstrating what made “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” so brilliant: It wasn’t the wigs or the self-seriousness, which “The Menendez Murders” has in spades; it was the relentless contextualizing. “The Menendez Murders” offers a little, but not enough.



[Variety]





The Show Probably Won't Rise Above Its Status As An Imitation

That the new spinoff imitates both its parent and its cousin (or whatever you want to label the relationship between the original “Law & Order” and “American Crime Story”) isn’t the only aspect keeping this limited series from feeling fresh, but it’s the only glaring impediment to a juicy, well-acted, and timely true crime story.



[IndieWire]

The result is like a fast-food giant competing with Chipotle by chopping up a hamburger and rolling it in a tortilla. It’s got the form, but not the flavor.



[The New York Times]





TL;DR

Law & Order and its various iterations have been tweaking true crimes for decades, loosely basing episodes on stories ripped from the headlines. Moving from light fictionalization to ostensible fact, though, presents all sorts of existential problems for Law & Order, a show designed to deliver closure and omniscience. Reality, it turns out, is too bizarre for Law & Order.

[Slate]





