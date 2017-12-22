FROM YOUR COUSIN WHO'S INTO EXOTIC PETS

The Laugh That Launched A Thousand Ships

 

Archer is an adorable 5-year-old fox who reached viral fame when this incredibly cute Vine of him laughing traveled across the web last year. While we can't bring Vine back this holiday season, we can bring back Archer.

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
WE'LL SEE YOU TOMORROW

2 diggs
The Digg editors needed a day off, so we left you our favorite videos of the year (for better or for worse) gift-wrapped below. Beware the coal.

Trending Tech Stories