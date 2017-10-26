LATE NIGHT ROUNDUP

Comedian Jim Jeffries Explains Why Drugs Are 'Fun, But Not Always'

Nobody has time to watch all the late night shows. Except for us, so we're rounding up the best clips from each show every morning. 

As one of Comedy Central's newest late night hosts, Australian comedian Jim Jeffries delicately explains why drugs are "fun, but not always":

 Comedy Central


Jimmy Kimmel made up a fake movie ("Dirty Old Granny" starring Sally Field) and asked random people to give it rave reviews:

 Jimmy Kimmel Live


Samantha Bee interviews a "fear doctor" to try to figure out how to scare people into caring about climate change:

 Full Frontal with Samantha Bee


Fashion icon Anna Wintour and James Corden played a disgusting version of "Truth or Dare" called "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts":

 The Late Late Show with James Corden


Jimmy Fallon invited Kevin Delaney — star of "Street Science" and "Tonight Show" resident science expert — onto the show to do some spooky experiments:

 The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon


Hugh Laurie finally gets around to thanking Stephen Colbert for his Christmas gift, and the two have a delightful interview:

 The Late Show with Stephen Colbert


For more of the best late night clips, check out our Late Night TV channel and our "Saturday Night Live" channel.

Joey Cosco is an Associate Social Media and Video Editor at Digg.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep it coming
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
ROBOTS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Meet Your New Robot Roommate

1 digg jibo.com
Jibo is the first social robot for the home that looks, listens and learns. He’ll answer questions, take photos, crack jokes and bust out a dance move on command. The more you interact with Jibo, the more he learns about you and your preferences.

Trending Tech Stories

THE ONLY SCOOP BUZZFEED HAS ON HIM

1 digg buzzfeed.com
The long, unusual, political story behind the man who's breaking all kinds of news these days, from Fox News to Harvey Weinstein.