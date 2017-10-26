Comedian Jim Jeffries Explains Why Drugs Are 'Fun, But Not Always'

Nobody has time to watch all the late night shows. Except for us, so we're rounding up the best clips from each show every morning.

As one of Comedy Central's newest late night hosts, Australian comedian Jim Jeffries delicately explains why drugs are "fun, but not always":





Jimmy Kimmel made up a fake movie ("Dirty Old Granny" starring Sally Field) and asked random people to give it rave reviews:





Samantha Bee interviews a "fear doctor" to try to figure out how to scare people into caring about climate change:





Fashion icon Anna Wintour and James Corden played a disgusting version of "Truth or Dare" called "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts":





Jimmy Fallon invited Kevin Delaney — star of "Street Science" and "Tonight Show" resident science expert — onto the show to do some spooky experiments:





Hugh Laurie finally gets around to thanking Stephen Colbert for his Christmas gift, and the two have a delightful interview:





