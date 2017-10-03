Tearful Jimmy Kimmel Delivers Powerful Monologue On Vegas Shooting, And More Late Night Reactions

Last night, the hosts of late night unified in mourning over Sunday's mass shooting in Las Vegas, when a lone gunman opened fire at a crowd of 22,000 people at a country music festival, killing 59 and injuring at least 520 others with a semi-automatic weapon. The hosts uniformly expressed a desire for Congress to take some sort of action to the tragedy, with most calling for some sort of gun control.

Jimmy Kimmel broke down in tears talking about the tragedy in his hometown of Las Vegas, calling for a semi-automatic weapon ban.

This morning we have children without parents, fathers without sons, mothers without daughters...It's the kind of thing that makes you want to throw up or give up. It's too much to even process... Of course, there's something we can do about it, but we don't.

Trevor Noah was fed up with people saying "now is not the time" to talk about gun safety in America.



When is the time [to talk about gun safety]? If you say after a mass shooting is not the time, you'll never have the conversation in America because there's a mass shooting almost every single day.

Stephen Colbert called on Congress to do, well, literally anything in response to this tragedy.

What then are we willing to do to combat pure evil? The answer can't be nothing... The bar is so low right now that Congress can be heroes by doing literally anything...Doing nothing is cowardice.

Conan O'Brien felt unqualified to offer any hard solutions but felt that something must be done to stop the violence.



When did this become a ritual and what does it say about us that it has? I am not the most political of our comics, but I will repeat what I said not long ago after Orlando: I don't think it should be so easy for one demented person to kill so many people so quickly.

Like Trevor Noah, Seth Meyers rebuked the refrain that "this is not the time" to talk about gun safety, asking those who make that argument to "just be honest" that they are never, ever going to want to talk about it.

Every hour we hear more stories about the incredible bravery exhibited by people who risked their lives to save strangers. It always seems like the worst displays of humanity in this country are always immediately followed by the best and then that is followed by no action at all and then it repeats itself.

Like other late night hosts, James Corden offered his condolences and prayers to victims, commended the brave first responders and called for something to be done.

Some say it's too early to talk about gun control. For those victim's last night, it's far too late... Forgive me, because I'm just a foreigner here and some of you will feel I'm in no place to say this, but how does every other developed country do a better job of preventing these attacks?

On The Tonight Show, Miley Cyrus and Adam Sandler joined together in a duet honoring the victims. "We need to remember that good still exists in this world," Jimmy Fallon lamented.

