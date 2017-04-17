That Viral 'Force Awakens'/'Last Jedi' Trailer Comparison Video Is A Lie

This weekend, a video combining the trailers for Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi started circulating on the web, purporting to show, well:

Check out what the Last Jedi and the Force Awakens teaser trailers look like compared to one another.... pic.twitter.com/gR5582QHIb — jessicanne. (@xwithmywoes) April 16, 2017

It would have been a pretty darn cool Easter Egg for audiences if it were accurate. Why did they make the exact same trailer again? What could we read into who or what appears in the matched shots in each teaser?! The questions are endless!

But, as with many "really cool, kinda crazy" things on the internet, the video isn't accurate. Here's the actual teaser for The Force Awakens:





To be fair, both teasers start with one of the main good guys (Finn in Force Awakens, Rey in Last Jedi) appearing suddenly and breathless. But beyond that, these are two different teasers, with standard "Star Wars" stuff: major characters, light sabers, the Millennium Falcon doing stuff.

It's a fun comparison, but please, don't spend your afternoon trying to construct an elaborate theory about how The Last Jedi will end based on it.