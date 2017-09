Welcome to 2017. Donald Trump is president and laser guns are real. Lockheed Martin's Advanced Test High Energy Asset (that's ATHENA, to you)​ fires a laser beam at drones, disabling and crashing them. In recent testing, ATHENA shot down five test targets, burning the tail off of each:





We do have to say — while an invisible beam has tactical advantages, this would be even cooler if it was a glowing red beam cutting through the sky.





[Via Pop Mech]