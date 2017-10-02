Disturbing Video Captures First Moments Of Las Vegas Mass Shooting

Disturbing video has emerged of the first moments of the mass shooting that has killed over 50 people in Las Vegas. Concertgoers can be seen enjoying country musician Jason Aldean before a spray of bullets is heard somewhere in the crowd. The music stops as Aldean runs off stage and panic ensues. The video only captures the beginnings of a massacre that is now the deadliest mass shooting in modern history, which has left 200 injured. Police say their single suspect, Stephen Paddock, has been killed.

