Google, Facebook, Twitter And YouTube All Promoted Hoaxes About The Las Vegas Shooting

Tragedies can bring out the best in people, but they seem to bring out the worst in algorithms . This morning, major platforms helped spread hoaxes and fake news about the mass shooting in Las Vegas in their search results, practically ensuring that some of their users would come across propaganda and conspiracy theories in their search for information about what was happening.

Let's take a look at what the platforms turned up, shall we?

Far-Right Trolls On 4chan Spread The False Rumor That The Gunman Was Geary Danley

First, it's important to know that before the Las Vegas gunman was officially identified as Stephen Paddock, 4chan users spread the false story that the gunman was a man named Geary Danley, who they claimed was motivated by far-left views.

Geary Danley was Facebook friends with an account that appeared to belong to Marilou Danley, who police have named as a "person of interest" in relation to the shooting...

Far-right trolls have jumped on Geary as a possible suspect because his Facebook has left-leaning Facebook likes. Before the Marilou account went down, there was a post saying that Geary and Marilou had gotten married in 2011.

Google Promoted A 4chan Thread In Its Search Results For 'Geary Danley'

For at least a few hours, Google promoted multiple 4chan threads speculating about Danley's (nonexistent) role in the shooting.

During a search I ran about 9 a.m. Monday, hours after the real shooting suspect — a different person — was identified, the entire first page of Google results for a search for Geary Danley's full name were links to news sites, YouTube videos, message boards and even several /pol/ threads repeating the rumor about him... There were no links to debunkings or to any mainstream news outlets that had identified Paddock as the attacker.



Here's Mashable's screenshot of how the search results appeared at one point this morning:

As Gizmodo's Melanie Ehrenkranz points out, Google's "Top stories" are selected by a mysterious algorithm that can easily be gamed.

One might assume that the carousel of stories at the top of your Google search would be the most relevant and credible links based on their query, but to make that very reasonable assumption would be a mistake. The criteria for what gets a spot in the highly-coveted space remains vague. The links certainly don't have to be factually accurate, given that a climate change denial story has appeared in the module. And it's also evident that the system can be gamed. In February, a LinkedIn blogger wrote over 150 articles about how to stream the Super Bowl consisting of nonsensical strings of keywords aimed at fooling Google's search algorithm. It worked.



Facebook's Topic Page And Safety Check Feature Promoted Spam And Russian Propaganda

As New York Times tech columnist Kevin Roose spotted, Facebook's topic page about the shooting promoted two stories from Russian propaganda platform Sputnik, including one that falsely claimed that the FBI had found a connection between the shooter and Daesh (another name for ISIS). Although ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, the FBI refuted that claim.

Right now, FB's trending topic page for the Las Vegas shooting features two (2) posts from a Russian propaganda outlet. pic.twitter.com/jDR1V0zzPy — Kevin Roose (@kevinroose) October 2, 2017

The site's Safety Check page — a feature that allows people in the vicinity of a natural disaster or violent incident to inform friends that they're safe — was also a mess, promoting false and irrelevant content from sketchy sources.



This morning, the Facebook Safety Check page for the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas featured a video soliciting donations to a Bitcoin wallet, photos from the AANR Midwest American Association for Nude Recreation, and a story, since retracted, that described the shooter as a "Trump-hating Rachel Maddow fan."



Here's Fast Company's screenshot of the Safety Check page:

YouTube's Second Search Result For 'Stephen Paddock' Is A Video Calling Him An 'Anti Trump Far Left Activist'

New York Times writer John Herrman discovered that the second search result on YouTube for "Stephen Paddock" is a video that falsely claims that the gunman was an "Anti Trump Far Left Activist."

facebook and google news are a mess, but as usual they’ve got nothing on first page of (logged out, incognito) youtube results pic.twitter.com/FEPFwZKt7e — John Herrman (@jwherrman) October 2, 2017

At the time of this writing, that search result is still there — here's our screenshot.



Twitter Categorized A Misleading Story About ISIS As 'Top News' In Search Results For 'Las Vegas'

When Select All editor Max Read searched "Las Vegas" while logged out of Twitter, his "Top News" result was a Daily Mail story with a misleading headline about ISIS's claim of responsibility for the shooting.

The Platforms Contemplate Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/1k4Zn0jmHH — Max Read (@max_read) October 2, 2017

Here's a closeup of that screenshot:

Google And Facebook Have Released Statements Promising, Vaguely, To Do Better

Facebook released a statement about its spam-filled Safety Check results, saying that it is "working to fix the issue that allowed this to happen in the first place."

A Facebook spokesperson provided us with this statement:

"Our Global Security Operations Center spotted the post this morning and removed it. However, its removal was delayed by a few minutes, allowing it to be screen captured and circulated online. We are working to fix the issue that allowed this to happen in the first place and deeply regret the confusion this caused."

Google also released a pair of statements that did not shed much light on why it promoted 4chan threads.

A Google spokesperson provided the following statement:



"Unfortunately, early this morning we were briefly surfacing an inaccurate 4chan website in our Search results for a small number of queries. Within hours, the 4chan story was algorithmically replaced by relevant results. This should not have appeared for any queries, and we'll continue to make algorithmic improvements to prevent this from happening in the future."



The Outline reporter William Turton posted another response he received from Google which included language that suggested 4Chan was a legitimate news source.

This email from Google I just got is insane. They talk about 4Chan as if it is a news source. Third bullet point: pic.twitter.com/qgpXIg7JQB — William Turton (@WilliamTurton) October 2, 2017

Call us cynical, but we suspect that if the platforms really cared about preventing people from seeing fake news, they'd have changed their algorithms already.

