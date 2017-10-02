What We Know About The Horrific Mass Shooting In Las Vegas

Late Sunday night, a lone gunman murdered more than 50 people on the Las Vegas strip in the deadliest mass shooting in ​modern American history. Here's what we know about the shooting.

At Least 50 People Are Dead, Making This The Deadliest Mass Shooting In Modern US History

As of Monday morning, at least 50 people have died and more than 400 have been treated for wounds or injuries sustained during the shooting.

A gunman perched high on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino unleashed a shower of bullets down on an outdoor country music festival below, killing at least 50 people and wounding more than 400 as tens of thousands of frantic concert-goers screamed and ran for their lives, officials said Monday. It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.



[CBS News]

The death toll outstripped that of the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida in June 2016.

Previously, the deadliest mass shooting had been an attack at an Orlando, Florida, nightclub that killed 49. Before that, the deadliest shooting in the U.S. was the 2007 attack at Virginia Tech, in which a student killed 32 people before killing himself.



[ABC News]

The Shooting Took Place At A Three-Day Country Music Festival

Tens of thousands of people had gathered for an outdoor country music festival on the Las Vegas strip called the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

The Route 91 Harvest Festival bills itself as "three days of country music on the Vegas Strip," and Sunday night’s performance was the last of the festival. The site of the concert, the Las Vegas Village and Festival Grounds, run by MGM Resorts, sprawls over 15 acres and has a capacity of 40,000 people. The festival's website said this year's three-day concert was sold out.



[The New York Times]

The Gunman Fired On Crowds From The Mandalay Hotel

A lone gunman shot at crowds from a room in the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino overlooking the festival venue.

From his room on the 32nd floor of a glitzy hotel, the shooter, identified by law enforcement officials as Stephen Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada, fired shot after shot down on the crowd of more than 22,000, sending terrified concertgoers running for their lives.



[NBC News]

The Gunman Died From A Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Police announced Monday morning that Paddock apparently shot himself as SWAT units entered his hotel room.

As officers entered the suspect's room, 64-year-old Mesquite resident Stephen Paddock died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel, police confirmed early Monday.

Officers found 10 rifles in Paddock's room.

[Las Vegas Review-Journal]

Not Much Is Known About The Gunman At This Point

The police initially said they were looking for a woman whom Paddock lived with in Mesquite, Nevada, according to public records. They later said they were "confident but not 100 percent sure" they had located her. Not much else is known about Paddock.

Police believe Paddock, a local resident, was a "lone wolf" attacker. Lombardo did not give further details, however, on Paddock’s background or possible motivation.

"We have no idea what his belief system was," Lombardo said. "Right now, we believe he was the sole aggressor and the scene is static."

[The Washington Post]



