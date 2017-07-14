The Infrared Map Of The Larsen C Iceberg Calving Is Disturbingly Beautiful

​When an iceberg the size of the state of Delaware broke away from Antarctica's Larsen C ice shelf on Monday, we told you not to panic. After all, many climate researchers say the break is completely normal, and not a harbinger of global-warming-related disaster to come. However, you'd be forgiven for panicking anyway — the thing is the size of freaking Delaware! It boggles the mind.



To help you make sense of what such a massive hunk of ice looks like, NASA's Earth Observatory has released a heat map of the brand new iceberg, which has been officially named A-68, asserting its independence from Larsen C. Here's the zoomed-out version:

And here's the closeup:

The false-color image was captured by Landsat’s Thermal Infrared Sensor (TIRS). It shows the relative warmth or coolness of the landscape. Orange indicates where the surface is the warmest, most notably the mélange between the new berg and the ice shelf. Light blues and whites are the coldest areas, including the ice shelf and the iceberg.

[NASA Earth Observatory]

Depending on your psychological proclivities, this new image might make you panic less, or it might make you panic more. Either way, enjoy the beauty of nature doing something big and dramatic.