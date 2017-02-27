'THIS IS NOT A JOKE'

Watch The Craziness At The Oscars As 'La La Land' Was Mistakenly Awarded Best Picture

In what is certainly the strangest ending to a major awards show in a long, long time (probably ever?), La La Land was announced as the Best Picture winner at the Oscars on Sunday... before it was announced that a mistake had been made and Moonlight was actually Best Picture... while the cast of La La Land was still on stage to accept the award: 

 


An envelope mixup was apparently to blame — Warren Beatty appeared confused when he opened the envelope to read the winner (his card read "Emma Stone - La La Land" before Faye Dunaway read out La La Land as the winner:

 

Deadspin grabbed footage of the Moonlight cast's reaction to the announcement — it's great. 


At least Steve Harvey has some company now. 

