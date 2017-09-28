 @SINON_REBORN
SO, SO DUMB

Jared Kushner's Lawyer Accidentally Forwards Senate Letter Asking For Kushner's Private Emails To Prankster's Fake Account

An email prankster that tricked Jared Kushner's attorney earlier this week received an unexpected surprise today when Kushner's attorney accidentally emailed him documents revealing that Jared Kushner failed to disclose his private email use to the Senate intelligence committee. 

According to a tweet from @SINON_REBORN, Abbe David Lowell emailed him a letter from the Senate intelligence committee. 

The letter, marked COMMITTEE SENSITIVE, asks Kushner to confirm that his previous document disclosure to the committee included "all other email accounts, messaging apps, or similar communications channels that you may have used" in response to media reports that Kushner has been using private email to communicate to White House staff.

 

@SINON_REBORN gave the letter to CNN, which confirmed its authenticity with Kushner's attorney.

Yesterday, the same prankster fooled Kushner's attorney using the same email address, after Politico revealed that Kushner had been using private emails to communicate with other White House staff.


Benjamin Goggin is the News Editor at Digg. 

