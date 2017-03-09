What The Reviews Are Saying About 'Kong: Skull Island'

Kong: Skull Island, the latest big-money reboot of cinema's favorite ape, has a non-CGI cast that may grab your attention: Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, John C. Reilly, John Goodman, Corey Hawkins (plus some lesser-knowns who may or may not be monster kibble). Does Kong: Skull Island capture any of the 1933 original's magic? Here's what reviews say:

From Frame One, 'Kong' Wants To Be 'Apocalypse Now'

Vietnam is winding down, and America is licking its wounds. John Goodman and Straight Outta Compton’s Corey Hawkins, working for a shadowy, X-File-like organization called Monarch, go to Capitol Hill seeking funding for an expedition to the uncharted Skull Island before the Russians can get there. Overhead satellite images show it to be in the shape of—yes—a skull, and it’s as ominous as its shape implies. Goodman makes the case that the U.S. government’s 1950s A-bomb tests in the Pacific weren’t tests at all, that the government was trying to kill something…Dun-Dun-Duh!!!

​ There’s a tracker named Conrad (Tom Hiddleston) on board, who possesses “unique expertise in uncharted jungle terrain,” and, soon enough, we even encounter a Marlow (John C. Reilly). Plus, for good measure, a blaze of burning napalm. Got it? I’m frankly amazed that nobody brings along a bulldog named Kurtz. In short, what this movie yearns to be is a pop-culture “Apocalypse Now,” with the human foe removed, the political parable toned down, and the gonzo elements jacked up.

Kong And Company Emote And Thrash Convincingly

As CG creations go, Kong is a pretty effective one: there’s a sense of weight and strength to this mass of ones and zeroes, and the subtleties of expression in his eyes and movement make him very much ready for his close-up.

Fully realistic creatures are now nothing new, but the filmmakers, notably led by visual effects supervisors Stephen Rosenbaum and Jeff White, have engineered scenes of bestial combat that are not only hyper-credible but shot through with unexpected, and often gruesomely funny, moves.

John C. Reilly's Marlow Is The Breakout

Marlow is a crashed plane survivor who’s lived amongst the native people who worship Kong for protecting them against the larger monster threats on the island; aided by some fantastic production design, Marlow is our guide to the island, and though he’s occasionally too comic relief-y (even Captain Ron-like), he gets multiple chances to actually build a character and eventually he does.

Looking like an old hippie with his tattered uniform and untended beard, Marlow has somehow survived through the years with his humor and good will intact, and Reilly's warmly funny performance becomes the heart of the film; he could have been just comic relief in an old coot Walter Brennan-style turn but, in stressing the character's generous acceptance of his strange fate, the actor makes the man embraceably multidimensional and accessible (one of the Chicagoan's first questions of his visitors, along with who won World War II, is whether the Cubs have won anything yet).

Sadly, 'Skull Island' Is A 'Boardroom Blockbuster'

The thing that breaks the back of this movie, and makes the second half so much less prodigious than the first, is a simple matter of geography. Once the combatants are split up and scattered around the island (Packard here, Chapman there, Conrad and Marlow stuck in their own heart of darkness), the story loses focus and even starts to drag.

Hiddleston and Larson are especially let down by the script, which wants to be both jokey and red-meat in the way that something like Predator was, but it can’t quite pull it off. The same lack of care goes into the period-specific song choices that have as much imagination as a Time-Life Songs of the ‘70s set, including two Creedence Clearwater Revival chestnuts.

It gets nowhere near the elemental power of the original King Kong or indeed Peter Jackson’s game remake; it’s something Ed Wood Jr might have made with a trillion dollars to do what he liked with but minus the fun.

If You Like Big Monsters, There's More Kong To Come

As a Marvel-style sequence at the end of the closing credits makes clear, “Skull Island” has been planned, in league with the powerful and evocative 2014 “Godzilla,” as the second film in Legendary’s MonsterVerse, the elaborately linked series of creature-feature reboots from Warner Bros.

For better or worse, [Kong]’s been corralled into a bigger, more inclusive kaiju cinematic universe—just a chest-pounding cog in a bigger Monster Island hoedown to come. Such is the state of big-studio filmmaking in the 21st century, when it’s no longer enough to have just Batman or Captain America in a movie. Every other slightly related character has to be thrown into the mix as well.

TL;DR

Those hoping for a nuanced, wholly original take on Kong will probably leave Skull Island a little disappointed. If you're down to watch your favorite stars ham it up in "Apocalypse Now with monsters," get a ticket and some Kaiju-sized snacks in the lobby.





