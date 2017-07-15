A 'MESMERATION'

This Mesmerizing, Color-Shifting Flock Of Birds Looks Like CGI

This flock of knot birds doesn't have a special name ("murmurations" are limited to starlings) but some good suggestions from the replies to the original tweet include a "mesmeration" or a "shimmer": 

 

Whatever you call it, it's beautiful. 

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.