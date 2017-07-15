This Mesmerizing, Color-Shifting Flock Of Birds Looks Like CGI

This flock of knot birds doesn't have a special name ("murmurations" are limited to starlings) but some good suggestions from the replies to the original tweet include a "mesmeration" or a "shimmer":

Mesmerising flock of birds. Not a murmuration as they aren't starlings but needs a similarly beautiful word to describe this wondrous sight. pic.twitter.com/Z0O0Ose6I2 — Stuart Rutherford (@doodlewhale) July 13, 2017

Whatever you call it, it's beautiful.