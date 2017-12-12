Here's The Killers Covering The Smiths Because Everyone Gets Sad Sometimes

Smiths frontman ​Morrissey was slated to headline Los Angeles's annual KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas this weekend, when a reported illness in "the touring party" caused the rock icon to cancel on the day of the show (which, apparently, he does quite a lot.)

Thankfully, the Killers were also part of the lineup, and they know a Smiths song or two. Here's Brandon Flowers and company singing "This Charming Man":

The Killers covering “This Charming Man” by The Smiths, considering Morrissey cancelled this Acoustic Christmas. pic.twitter.com/G833Ji99OD — r[Y]an (@rubix_ryan) December 11, 2017





[@rubix_ryan Via Spin]