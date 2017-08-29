Watch This 'Kid's React' Kid Evolve His Stance On LGBT Rights In Under A Minute

​The Fine Brothers have become famous on YouTube for their diverse array of "[category of people] React" videos. Most famously, perhaps, is their "Kids React" series, where they get kids to react to various videos and hot-button issues.

While the videos mostly serve as a cute way poll what kids are thinking these days, as a collection, they can be used to track specific kids' opinions and development.

Thanks to Twitter user @velvetpjm, we can now watch the fascinating change of heart that a certain "Kids React" participant has to LGBT rights throughout his childhood — mirroring the larger shift in public opinion towards the issue over the same time period. The change is fascinating, and heartwarming.

the greatest character development of all time pic.twitter.com/7eekdCfBPt — jess || ☾ (@velvetpjm) August 27, 2017

The videos used were all shot two years apart: one during the swelling gay marriage movement in 2013, one after the landmark Supreme Court ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges in 2015 and one after the release of the viral shortfilm "Heartbeat" in 2017.

