IT'S NOT ABOUT THE RACE

This Children's Biking Race Is A Perfect Example Of Why You Should Never Celebrate A Victory Prematurely

Just when you thought watching a video of kids competing with each other on tiny little bikes couldn't get any cuter, the frontrunner of the race — a boy in a green helmet — decides as he's approaching the finishing line that he'd rather stay on the tracks than finish the race and makes a swift U-turn, to the surprise of all the adults watching.

Balance Bike Race Finish Line Fail
Share
 
Share
Discover
Next Up
Dad With Four Daughters Learns His Wife Is Having Another Girl, Walks Outside And Surrenders
00:0000:2900:29
00:29
  • Auto
  • 1080p
  • 720p
  • 406p
  • 270p
  • 180p
 


Maybe he's trying to tell us something, like it's more about the journey, rather than the destination. Or maybe he just really, really likes riding his bike.

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.