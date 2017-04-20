Sarah Palin, Kid Rock And Ted Nugent Were Somehow All Allowed Into The Oval Office Last Night

Wednesday evening, a trio of Trump-supporting stars paid a visit to the White House. As was thoroughly documented on their social media accounts, Kid Rock, Sarah Palin and Ted Nugent took pictures, shook hands and dined with our fair president. According to Palin's website, Nugent and Rock were her guests, and they all had baked Alaska for dessert.

Many of Trump's advisers attribute Trump's success to the precedent set by Palin, who was Alaska's governor and John McCain's 2008 vice presidential candidate before she became a reality TV star.

On her website, she wrote that she chose Rock and Nugent as guests "because Jesus was booked."

Nugent, a country star and gun fanatic, celebrated the occasion in a Facebook post that can only be described as poetry.

Aside from his music and reality TV career, Nugent is known for calling President Obama "a subhuman mongrel" and a "chimpanzee" who should be hanged.

&lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/f013926db6b649f782f2a072660a4758_5d847a0c03594824b4fa6fe1f669994b_1_post.png" alt="" /&gt;

Rock describes himself as a libertarian but campaigned for Mitt Romney in 2012 and supported Donald Trump during his campaign.

&lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/49fc2f754dd640bfb0fddd3d70f16b4e_5d847a0c03594824b4fa6fe1f669994b_1_post.png" alt="" /&gt;







