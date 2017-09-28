Dad Learns Why You Shouldn't Say The F Word In Front Of Your Toddler

"Fuck" really is a great word. It rolls off the tongue. And it appears James LaPorta's nearly 2-year-old son has already learned that fact, unfortunately for his father:
But take heart James — you haven't ruined your son's future.
[Via Mashable]
