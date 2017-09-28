Dad Learns Why You Shouldn't Say The F Word In Front Of Your Toddler

THE KID JUST... KEEPS SAYING IT

​"Fuck" really is a great word. It rolls off the tongue. And it appears James LaPorta's nearly 2-year-old son has already learned that fact, unfortunately for his father:

As a former U.S. Marine, now a father, there is perhaps one word I should try to cut out of my vernacular around my soon to be 2-year-old. 😐 pic.twitter.com/HSQZN7bHVn — James LaPorta (@JimLaPorta) September 27, 2017

But take heart James — you haven't ruined your son's future.





[Via Mashable]