THE KID JUST... KEEPS SAYING IT

Dad Learns Why You Shouldn't Say The F Word In Front Of Your Toddler

​"Fuck" really is a great word. It rolls off the tongue. And it appears James LaPorta's nearly 2-year-old son has already learned that fact, unfortunately for his father:

 

But take heart James — you haven't ruined your son's future. 


[Via Mashable]

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep it coming
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals

Trending Tech Stories