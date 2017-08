Jeremy Gabrysch put up a camera in their living room because his kid kept getting up in the middle of the night to watch TV. The kid was not to be deterred, even if he didn't quite understand how a wide-angle lens works:

Ironically, if the kid had actually waited for his usual TV watching time the middle of the night, he might have been able to sneak in undetected in the darkness. So let this be a lesson for him on the virtues of patience — and the viewing angles of fisheye lenses.





[Via Sploid]