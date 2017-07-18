Is The Guy Who Voiced Kermit The Frog A Jerk, Or Did He Get Fired Unfairly?

Last week, news emerged that Steve Whitmire, the puppeteer who has voiced Kermit the Frog for 27 years, had been fired. Disney, which ​acquired The Muppets Studio in 2004, released a statement thanking Whitmire "for his tremendous contributions to Kermit the Frog and The Muppets franchise" and wishing him well "in his future endeavors."

This week, Whitmire called the firing "a betrayal" in interviews, and sources from inside Disney and The Muppet Studios fired back by accusing Whitmire of "unacceptable business conduct." Here's what you need to know about this surprisingly contentious dispute.

Whitmire Says He Was Surprised And Hurt By The Firing

In interviews with The New York Times and The Hollywood Reporter, Whitmire painted himself as a victim of corporate heartlessness and said that the firing was due in part to his pushing back against certain creative decisions during the 2016 "Muppets" TV show.

"They were uncomfortable with the way I had handled giving notes to one of the top creative executives on the series," Mr. Whitmire said, referring to "The Muppets," the most recent television revival of the franchise, which aired on ABC for one season, ending in March 2016.

"Nobody was yelling and screaming or using inappropriate language or typing in capitals," he said. "It was strictly that I was sending detailed notes. I don't feel that I was, in any way, disrespectful by doing that."

[The New York Times]





Asked for an example of the type of notes he gave, Whitmire described questioning a script in which Kermit lied to his nephew.

Whitmire, who was asked to take over Kermit by Henson's family after the creator's untimely death in 1990, said that an instance of a note was over a script for the new ABC series, canceled last year, in which Kermit lied to his nephew, Robin, about his breakup with Miss Piggy.

"I don't think Kermit would lie to him," Whitmire explained. "I think that as Robin came to Kermit, he would say 'things happen, people go their separate ways, but that doesn't mean we don't care about you.' Kermit is too compassionate to lie to him to spare his feelings."

[The Hollywood Reporter]





Whitmire also said he was told he was fired due to a contract dispute over a small video shoot, which Whitmire says he declined to participate in on the advice of his union. After he was fired, Whitmire says, his lawyer approached Disney suggesting that they draft a new contract prohibiting Whitmire from giving creative notes or communicating with his union during contract disputes, but Disney reportedly declined.

"I am still trying to make sense of how those two issues were egregious enough to justify ending a 39-year career without at least giving me an ultimatum at the time the issue occurred when I would have had a chance to correct my course," he said.



[The Hollywood Reporter]

In A Statement, Disney Responded By Attributing The Firing To 'Unacceptable Business Conduct'

A spokesperson for The Muppets Studio provided a statement to reporters that heavily implied that there was something else going on.

"The role of Kermit the Frog is an iconic one that is beloved by fans and we take our responsibility to protect the integrity of that character very seriously," a spokesperson for The Muppets Studio told THR in a statement. "We raised concerns about Steve's repeated unacceptable business conduct over a period of many years and he consistently failed to address the feedback. The decision to part ways was a difficult one which was made in consultation with the Henson family and has their full support."



[The Hollywood Reporter]

A Bunch Of Anonymous Sources From Inside Disney Detailed Whitmire's Alleged Behavior

According to these unnamed sources, Whitmire's communication style was "overly hostile and unproductive." One source told io9 that Whitmire made unreasonable demands and asked Disney to blacklist certain puppeteers who came in for an audition.

In the past, some of Whitmire's demands have allegedly included higher pay than the other performers, first-class flights to and from his home in Atlanta, and a puppeteer's salary for his wife who acts as his manager, according to one source...



Whitmire apparently also had a capacity for cruelty, displayed when Disney attempted to cast alternate performers for some of the Muppet roles. "[Steve] told Disney that the people who were in the audition room are never allowed to work with the Muppets again," a source told Gizmodo. "It's not really fair to someone who just went in for a call or they're looking for a bit more notoriety as a puppeteer which, as you can imagine, there's not a lot of puppetry jobs out there."



[io9]

Jim Henson's Children Have Come Out Publicly To Support Disney's Decision To Fire Whitmire

The adult children of Jim Henson, who created the Muppets and voiced Kermit until his death in 1990, have vocally defended Whitmire's firing. Lisa Henson, who heads the Jim Henson Company, described Whitmire as aggressive and hard to work with.

"He played brinkmanship very aggressively in contract negotiations," Lisa Henson, president of the Jim Henson Company, and Jim Henson’s daughter, said in a telephone interview.

Ms. Henson said Mr. Whitmire was adamantly opposed to having an understudy for his role, which presented problems when it came to what she called "B-level performances, such as a ribbon-cutting." She said he was unwilling to appear on some of these occasions but also refused to develop an understudy and that he "blackballed young performers" by refusing to appear on the show with them.

[The New York Times]





Brian Henson, the chairman of the Jim Henson Company, similarly described Whitmire as aggressive. "He'd send emails and letters attacking everyone, attacking the writing and attacking the director," he told The Times.

A third Henson sibling, Cheryl, was even more blunt in a now-deleted private Facebook post that was leaked to the press, writing:

Steve's version of history is ridiculously self serving... Steve's performance of Kermit has strayed far away from my father's good hearted, compassionate leader of the Muppets. Steve performed Kermit as a bitter, angry, depressed, victim. Worst of all, in the past few years he had not been funny or fun. Recasting Kermit is long over due.

[io9]





Welp. Regardless of who's in the right in this particular drama, one lesson we can all take away from Whitmire's firing is that it's never a good idea to alienate the family of the man who created the character you've built your entire career on.