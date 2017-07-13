Kellyanne Conway Uses Weird Signs Show There Was No Collusion, Twitter Has A Field Day

​Kellyanne Conway, counselor to Donald Trump, is known for using circuitous logic in interviews that leads to mind-numbing conclusions, but last night, she truly broke her own mold.

On Hannity, Conway appeared to defend Donald Trump Jr. amid the scandal surrounding his meeting with a Kremlin-connected lawyer. Of course, she diligently stuck to her talking points (not that the conversation would ever stray very far with Sean Hannity), insisting that Trump Jr.'s actions did not represent any sort of offense. In a stunt that was surprising even for her, at the end of the interview Conway pulled out prop pieces of paper with "Conclusion," "Collusion," "Illusion," and "Delusion," written on them. "Collusion" was crossed out.

“Conclusion? … Collusion … Illusion … Delusion” … a meme is born pic.twitter.com/UK9fkvIlhH — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 13, 2017

While the signs were supposed to help her illustrate her belief that no collusion occurred during the Trump campaign, the stunt came off as more delusional.



Twitter users were quick to amend the signs.





Thanks for clearing this up Kellyanne pic.twitter.com/qXRnOlRlsL — Evan DeSimone (@Smorgasboredom) July 13, 2017





You can watch the full video here.