After A Week Of Controversy, CNN's Jake Tapper Goes In On Kellyanne Conway

In the last week, Kellyanne Conway has faced heavy criticism from the media. First, she came under fire for repeatedly using "the Bowling Green massacre," an event that never happened, as justification for Donald Trump's travel ban. Then, Conway got in a Twitter feud with CNN after she stated that a CNN employee was lying when he said that CNN's State Of The Union program rejected an interview with Conway because of "credibility" issues. 

Today, Conway appeared in an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper to respond to the criticism in person. Jake was quick to lay into Conway. 

Is CNN Fake News?

 

What About Trump's Misstatement Of Facts?

 @CNN


Why Hasn't Trump Addressed The Quebec Mosque Shooting?

 

Watch The Entire 30-Minute Interview Below

 CNN



Benjamin Goggin is the News Editor at Digg. 

