Kathy Griffin Gets Boot From CNN After Posing With Bloody Trump Head

CNN cuts comedienne Kathy Griffin loose after a controversial photo of her holding a bloody effigy of Donald Trump's head was released yesterday. Here's what you need to know about the scandal that led to the firing.

On Tuesday, TMZ Released Video Of A Griffin Photoshoot Where She Poses With A Fake, Bloody Trump Head

Comedienne Kathy Griffin is known for her shocking statements and stunts, so it probably wasn't that surprising when citizens of the internet saw Griffin posing with a bloodied Trump head on TMZ. In the video she acknowledged that the photos would shock people, telling photographer Tyler Shields "we have to move to Mexico.. .cause we're not surviving this."

Griffin Is A Frequent Critic Of Trump

Griffin regularly speaks out against Donald Trump on social media, and on television. Like this post on her Instagram:

Both Sides Of The Aisle Quickly Condemned The Photo

Former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney called the photos "base" and "vulgar".

Our politics have become too base, too low, & too vulgar, but Kathy Griffin's post descends into an even more repugnant & vile territory. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) May 30, 2017

Will & Grace star and progressive activist Debra Messing reminded liberals of the Obama effigies that they found so abhorrent, and warned not to create a double standard (although the racial history of hanged effigies could certainly be read as on another level than the Trump effigy).

It wasn't right when peoplel hung lynched Obama effigies, just as what Kathy Griffin did isn't right now. — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) May 30, 2017

Of course, Trump himself tweeted in response to the photo.

Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Even Griffin's supposed pal Anderson Cooper condemned the photo.

For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate. — Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper) May 31, 2017

Photographer Tyler Shields Defended The Photos

In comments to the New York Daily news, Shields claimed the photos shouldn't be taken "literally":

It's art. I cannot stress enough that I respect the presidency of the United States and would never want anyone to be killed... But it's art. When you make art, you can do anything you want.



Griffin Apologized For The The Photos Wednesday Evening

In an Instagram video, Griffin apologized, saying "I went way too far... I beg for your forgiveness."

I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. A post shared by Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) on May 30, 2017 at 4:53pm PDT

The Apology May Have Come Too Late

Despite her apology and moves to rectify the situation, sponsors reacted to the public's outrage. Squatty Potty, a company that makes stools that fit around your toilet to make it easier to poop, pulled a commercial featuring Griffin, saying "We were shocked and disappointed to learn about the image Ms. Griffin shared today." Wednesday afternoon, CNN announced that it was removing Griffin as co-host of its New Years Eve special with Anderson Cooper.

CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year's Eve program. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) May 31, 2017















