Kathy Griffin Gets Boot From CNN After Posing With Bloody Trump Head

CNN cuts comedienne Kathy Griffin loose after a controversial photo of her holding a bloody effigy of Donald Trump's head was released yesterday. Here's what you need to know about the scandal that led to the firing.
On Tuesday, TMZ Released Video Of A Griffin Photoshoot Where She Poses With A Fake, Bloody Trump Head
Comedienne Kathy Griffin is known for her shocking statements and stunts, so it probably wasn't that surprising when citizens of the internet saw Griffin posing with a bloodied Trump head on TMZ. In the video she acknowledged that the photos would shock people, telling photographer Tyler Shields "we have to move to Mexico.. .cause we're not surviving this."
[TMZ]
Griffin Is A Frequent Critic Of Trump
Griffin regularly speaks out against Donald Trump on social media, and on television. Like this post on her Instagram:
Both Sides Of The Aisle Quickly Condemned The Photo
Former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney called the photos "base" and "vulgar".
Will & Grace star and progressive activist Debra Messing reminded liberals of the Obama effigies that they found so abhorrent, and warned not to create a double standard (although the racial history of hanged effigies could certainly be read as on another level than the Trump effigy).
Of course, Trump himself tweeted in response to the photo.
Even Griffin's supposed pal Anderson Cooper condemned the photo.
Photographer Tyler Shields Defended The Photos
In comments to the New York Daily news, Shields claimed the photos shouldn't be taken "literally":
It's art. I cannot stress enough that I respect the presidency of the United States and would never want anyone to be killed... But it's art. When you make art, you can do anything you want.
Griffin Apologized For The The Photos Wednesday Evening
In an Instagram video, Griffin apologized, saying "I went way too far... I beg for your forgiveness."
The Apology May Have Come Too Late
Despite her apology and moves to rectify the situation, sponsors reacted to the public's outrage. Squatty Potty, a company that makes stools that fit around your toilet to make it easier to poop, pulled a commercial featuring Griffin, saying "We were shocked and disappointed to learn about the image Ms. Griffin shared today." Wednesday afternoon, CNN announced that it was removing Griffin as co-host of its New Years Eve special with Anderson Cooper.