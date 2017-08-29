Kathy Griffin Takes Back Her Apology For Decapitated Trump Head Photo

. @KathyGriffin: "I'm no longer sorry. The whole outrage was BS. The whole thing got so blown out of proportion." pic.twitter.com/5PxNrQ2VSk — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) August 29, 2017

​Comedienne Kathy Griffin went on Australian morning show "Sunrise" to tell the world that she actually isn't sorry at all for holding a decapitated Trump head in a photo that put her at the center of a global firestorm in late May.

Griffin told the hosts "I am no longer sorry. The whole outrage was BS, the whole thing got so blown out of proportion and I lost everybody." She went on to specifically mention tweets condemning her by Chelsea Clinton, and her "friend" Debra Messing.

The photo resulted in her firing from CNN, and multiple appearance cancellations. Griffin initially apologized on social media, but then appeared defiant in a press conference after the secret service placed her under investigation. As a New York Magazine article released yesterday recounts, Griffin was essentially forced into hiding.

On Sunday, however, Griffin announced a new comedy world tour with a video on Instagram — clearly showing a shift in tone. In it, is the infamous photo of her holding the world in place of President Trump's head.