Kathy Griffin Faked Being Hacked To Announce A Stand-Up Tour

​Remember when Kathy Griffin did a photoshoot with a bloody prop Donald Trump head and it became a thing we were all supposed to care about? Sure, it was kind of bizarre when reports rolled in that Trump's youngest son Barron thought the photo was real, but the only people who found the stunt shocking probably overlooked the countless effigies of Barack Obama that were burned during his eight years in office.

Of course, Griffin clearly intended to shock a particular set of people with the photoshoot, and now she's using the attention as a springboard for a world tour. Yesterday, a post went up on Griffin's Twitter claiming that the account had been hacked:





What hacking group would tease an announcement and leave time for the account holder to regain control? None, duh — here's the announcement for Griffin's world tour:

The "Laugh Your Head Off" World Tour. Ticket Pre-Sale at 2pm PST/9PM GMT at KathyGriffin.com A post shared by Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) on Aug 27, 2017 at 10:04am PDT

Griffin may have come through the Trump debacle minus one CNN job and with a bruised-ego, but it looks like all that hasn't put cashing in on the controversy on hold. Maybe she can use Taylor Swift's new tune as a theme song?