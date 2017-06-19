Everything You Need To Know About The Big Congressional Special Election In Georgia

​Tuesday is election day in Georgia's 6th congressional district, where Democrat Jon Ossoff will face off against Republican Karen Handel to take Trump Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price's House seat.

While a look at the history and the geography of the district would tell you that Handel is a shoe-in for the spot, recent polls show that the election is neck-and-neck, signaling a potential purpling of red districts in the 2018 mid-terms. Here's what you need to know.

Georgia's Sixth District Is Historically Deep Red

Republicans have held a firm grasp on the seat since 1979, when Newt Gingrich was elected. It was most recently held by Tom Price, who gave up the seat to serve as President Trump's Secretary of Health and Human Services.

The last time a Democrat held that seat was in 1979. With a median age of under 38, half of its residents have not seen a Democrat win the office in their lifetime. It’s been 21 years since a Democratic congressional candidate broke the 40 percent barrier.



But With Trump's Election, The District Has Turned Purple

The typically red district turned a shade of purple with Trump's election. With lower education level being a primary predictor of Trump votes, the white collar district that includes the Atlanta suburbs has suddenly come into play for Democrats.

Centered on white-collar communities in the northern Atlanta suburbs, the district is one of 48 Republican-held House seats that share two key characteristics that could potentially boost Democrats. First, it has a greater share of college-educated whites than the national average of 34.2 percent. Second, Trump performed worse in the district last November than Romney did in 2012... Nearly 65 percent of whites in the district hold at least a four-year college degree, and Trump’s margin of victory there was nearly 22 points lower than Romney’s. Trump won the district by just 1.5 percentage points, and Hillary Clinton took nearly 47 percent of its vote — an almost 10-point bump from then-President Barack Obama’s performance there in 2012.



The Democrat, Jon Ossoff, Is A Jewish Documentarian

His father is a Jew of Russian-Lithuanian descent who owns a specialist publishing company, and his mother is an Australian immigrant and management consultant who co-founded a nonprofit aimed at electing women — of either party — to political office in Georgia... His parents still live in the Sixth. Ossoff resides ten minutes south, where his longtime girlfriend can walk to class at Emory University’s medical school... after receiving a master’s degree from the London School of Economics, he joined a firm specializing in anti-corruption investigations around the world. He’s now the CEO of Insight TWI, which produces documentaries about global issues.



Ossoff has been attacked for not living in the sixth district, and more fundamentally for not representing the people of the district:

In this election, one of the most common recurring debates is over whether Ossoff can claim to live in the district he’s running to represent. Handel continues to make the point that Ossoff resides just outside the Sixth’s boundaries... it allows her to insinuate something else entirely — that Ossoff doesn’t belong to the traditional community of the area in a much more fundamental sense. In a race where Ossoff has appealed to the area’s country club Republicans who, despite not liking Trump, helped Price win the district by close to 30 points, this could prove a winning strategy.

Handel Used To Be Georgia's Secretary Of State, And Is A Noted Social Conservative

The former Georgia secretary of state's stances on social issues are certain to be a focus... particularly her effort to stop the Susan G. Komen Foundation, the breast cancer charity where she was senior vice president for policy, from funding screenings through Planned Parenthood because she opposes abortion rights. She later wrote a book, "Planned Bullyhood," about the episode.



Handel has repeatedly spoken out against gay adoption.





In April, Ossoff Won A Preliminary Election Against Handel And A Slew Of Republicans

The "jungle primary" put every candidate against one another regardless of party. Ossoff failed to get the 50% of votes required to win outright.

Mr. Ossoff received 48.1 percent of the vote, just short of the 50 percent threshold needed to win the seat, and he will face Karen Handel, the top Republican vote-getter, in a June runoff... it is unclear whether he will be able to sustain the success he enjoyed on Tuesday, in an 18-person field. Ms. Handel, who received just under 20 percent of the vote, is a former Georgia secretary of state and is viewed as an establishment-friendly Republican. While she has struggled in her two most recent campaigns, losing primaries for governor and senator, she will receive the full support of a party that dominates Georgia politics, as well as nearly unlimited resources from Washington Republicans, in the runoff.



Polls Show The Candidates In A Dead Heat

In the most recent poll, Ossoff leads Handel by 1.5%, with 2% of voters still undecided, and a margin of error of 3.46%. So basically it's anyone's game.





An Unprecedented Number Of People Voted Early. It's Unclear Who Benefits

Over 100,000 people have already voted, an incredibly high number compared to the total 311,000 votes cast in November's election in the district. It's not entirely clear who will benefit most from the early votes.

Early voting ended Friday, and the ballots already cast more than double the comparable figure in April’s first-round election, and amount to almost three-quarters of the 192,000 people who voted in that 18-candidate race... The high early vote total indicates that the final numbers on Tuesday will likely far surpass those of the April election.



The Race Is The Most Expensive Congressional Election In History

The race for Georgia’s 6th District was already the most expensive election of its kind. Now the contest to represent a suburban Atlanta district has shattered another barrier, topping $50 million in overall spending... An election-eve analysis by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution shows that roughly $42 million has been spent or reserved for TV and radio ads in the race...That doesn’t include the other cash spent by the campaigns and the super PACs and outside groups supporting them for other trappings of the campaigns, including direct-mail, staff payroll, consulting fees and digital ads.

A Recent Ad Claimed That Ossoff Encouraged The Shooting Of Steve Scalise

A recent ad funded by a third party tried to connect Ossoff to last week's shooting at a congressional baseball practice. Both candidates have condemned the ad.

Trump Has Weighed In

In the primary election, President Trump lent help to Handel with multiple tweets attacking Ossoff:

Just learned that Jon @Ossoff, who is running for Congress in Georgia, doesn't even live in the district. Republicans, get out and vote! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2017

Democrat Jon Ossoff would be a disaster in Congress. VERY weak on crime and illegal immigration, bad for jobs and wants higher taxes. Say NO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2017

And on Monday afternoon, he weighed in again:

Karen Handel's opponent in #GA06 can't even vote in the district he wants to represent.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2017

....because he doesn't even live there! He wants to raise taxes and kill healthcare. On Tuesday, #VoteKarenHandel. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2017





The Race Is A Crucial Test For Democrats Who Were Overwhelmed In 2016's Election

Democratic National Committee Associate Chair Jaime Harrison told Politico that the election is seen as a testing ground for congressional races that will be crucial for Democrats in 2018's midterms:



This is a laboratory. In order to win the House back we have to win in districts that are gerrymandered for Republicans, so [special elections like this one are] laboratories for us to figure out what’s the best way to mobilize this vote[.]



