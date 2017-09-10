STAND TALL, STORM CHASER

This Is What Measuring Winds In Hurricane Irma Looks Like

When the local and national news crews clear out or take shelter during a hurricane, that's when storm chasers get to work. Here's a stunning video from Simon Brewer of his colleague Juston Drake taking a windspeed measurement as Hurricane Irma sweeps through their area:

 @SimonStormRider

This comparatively calm clip of Juston taking measurements just two hours earlier illustrates how quickly things can go from bad to worse in a hurricane:

 @SimonStormRider

You can follow Juston and Simon on Twitter for more Irma updates from Florida (and hey, sending them good vibes during these scary times surely can't hurt).

