Justin Trudeau Breaks Down While Delivering Statement On The Death Of Gord Downie

In tears over Gord Downie, Trudeau says the most Canadian thing ever: "Our buddy Gord" pic.twitter.com/RcoJ037Op1 — Josh K. Elliott (@joshkelliott) October 18, 2017

On Tuesday night, Gord Downie, frontman for legendary Canadian rock back The Tragically Hip, passed away after a long battle with brain cancer. The band announced Downie's passing in a statement on Wednesday morning. He was 53.​

The tributes for one of Canada's most celebrated and well-loved artists are pouring in this morning, but few may be as moving as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's public statement. "Gord was my friend," Trudeau said, visibly shaken and tears in his eyes. "But Gord was everyone's friend."

Trudeau then proceeded to deliver an emotionally charged tribute to Downie, how he loved Canada, how Canadians loved him and how Downie's work influenced even Trudeau's own political ideology. It's, clearly a sad moment for a nation, but somewhat inspiring to see the leader of that nation take objective tragedy and use it as a moment of reflection and unity.

[Josh K. Elliot via Twitter]