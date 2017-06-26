What's Going On With The Sexual Harassment Scandal Rocking Silicon Valley

Justin Caldbeck, the cofounder of the Silicon Valley venture capital firm Binary Capital, resigned today in the wake of sexual harassment allegations. Here's what you need to know.

Last Thursday, The Information Reported That Caldbeck Had Harassed Six Women In Work Settings

The allegations included groping, explicit text messages and being invited to Caldbeck's hotel room — all during business meetings. Three of the women made their allegations on the record, allowing The Information to publish their full names.

Half a dozen women working in the tech industry say they have faced unwanted and inappropriate advances from a well-connected Silicon Valley venture capitalist while discussing business...

The women say they faced these advances from Justin Caldbeck, who over the past decade worked at Bain Capital Ventures and Lightspeed Venture Partners before starting his own firm, Binary Capital. Several of the women say the advances occurred when they sought funding or advice while trying to start businesses. At least two of the women decided to avoid business dealings with Mr. Caldbeck as a result of the episodes.

[The Information]

At First, Caldbeck And His Firm Denied Any Wrongdoing

Caldbeck's and Binary's initial responses to the allegations were pretty tone-deaf and didn't even acknowledge the power imbalance inherent in VC-entrepreneur relationships.

​In a statement, Mr. Caldbeck said, "I strongly deny The Information's attacks on my character. The fact is, I have always enjoyed respectful relationships with female founders, business partners, and investors." Binary issued a statement that said the notion Mr. Caldbeck had "engaged in improper behavior with female entrepreneurs" was "false." Binary said that while The Information had "found a few examples which show that Justin has in the past occasionally dated or flirted with women he met in a professional capacity, let's be clear: there is no evidence that Justin did anything illegal and there is no evidence that any of his investing decisions were affected by his social interests."

[The Information]

A Number Of Venture Capitalists Spoke Out Against Caldbeck

In the day after The Information's article was published, VCs took to social media to call out Caldbeck for his inappropriate behavior.

A partial list of male VCs who have spoken out against Caldbeck in the past 24 hours includes Mike Maples, David Hornik, Bijan Sabet, Josh Kopelman, Matt Ocko, Mark Suster, Michael Carney, Steve Schlafman, Manu Kumar, John Lilly, Reid Hoffman, and Mike Dauber. That in addition, of course, to the many female VCs who called out the problem earlier, including Christie Pitts, Aileen Lee, Ashley Mayer, and Ellen Pao...

Behind the scenes, I know several prominent VCs have been actively emailing Binary's limited partners, asking them to investigate these claims and, if the allegations are confirmed, to act.

[Pando]





Reid Hoffman, LinkedIn co-founder and a partner at Greylock, wrote a LinkedIn post decrying Caldbeck's alleged behavior.

This is important, because the question for women entrepreneurs is whether people just don't care. Here's why writing quickly is important: YES, MANY OF US DO CARE. This is entirely immoral and outrageous behavior. And it falls to us to stand with you, to speak out, and to act.



[LinkedIn]





On Facebook, David Hornik, a partner at August Capital, made a similar statement.

This is outrageous behavior. It is unfair to the women who were subjected to it. And it should be loudly condemned by the venture community. As a VC I'm close with texted me, "If I ever did that, I hope you'd swiftly throw me under the fucking bus."



[Facebook]





Meanwhile, More Anonymous Allegations Surfaced

Axios' Dan Primack, who had also been pursuing a story about Caldbeck's alleged sexual harassment, wrote a blog post describing additional instances of inappropriate behavior, including "separate accusations against Caldbeck by the female founder of a company in which he had led a Lightspeed investment (and where he served as board observer)."

Moreover, some of the accusations date back to before Caldbeck's time at Lightspeed, from when he was a junior investor at Bain Capital Ventures. From a female founder I spoke with:



"I'm there trying to get an investment from Bain, and he's literally telling me we should finish the conversation in his hotel room. He knew I had a boyfriend, but apparently that meant more to me than it meant to him. This wasn't just casual flirting, which would have been bad enough."

[Axios]

On Friday, Caldbeck Did A 180 And Announced He Was Taking A Leave Of Absence

In a second statement that was the exact opposite of his first statement in both tone and content, Caldbeck announced he was taking "an indefinite leave of absence" from Binary.

The past 24 hours have been the darkest of my life. I have made many mistakes over the course of my career, some of which were brought to light this week. To say I'm sorry about my behavior is a categorical understatement. Still, I need to say it: I am so, so sorry.

I direct my apology first to those women who I’ve made feel uncomfortable in any way, at any time — but also to the greater tech ecosystem, a community that I have utterly failed.

[Pando]

Caldbeck Had Apparently Tried To Prevent One Female CEO From Going Public With Her Allegations

Pando reported over the weekend that Caldbeck sent an out-of-the-blue email to one of the women whom he allegedly harassed shortly before the Information story broke, offering "to catch up and hear more about what you're building if you're open to it."

Earlier today Niniane Wang shared with me an email she received from Caldbeck three days after she agreed to go on the record for the Information's story. According to Wang, Caldbeck had only contacted her once in the previous two years...



Wang says she interpreted the email as an attempt by Caldbeck to: "stop the 'Justin uses funding to harass women' story by…. Trying to use funding to shut me up."



[Pando]

At Least One Company Backed By Binary Tried To Distance Itself From The Firm

Bloomberg reported that the CEO of Havenly removed Caldbeck from its board.

The challenge facing Binary was made clear late on Sunday when a startup backed by the firm asked to cut ties. Lee Mayer, chief executive officer of online interior-design firm Havenly Inc., told Binary and Caldbeck to step down as a board observer at the business.

"It’s horrifying," Mayer said. "Women, in my experience, don't come forward on these things unless it's pretty bad and it's just a reminder that it happens way too often."

[Bloomberg]





Last Night, Binary Announced That Caldbeck And Another Partner Were Both Resigning

Jonathan Teo, who cofounded Binary with Caldbeck, sent a letter to Binary's investors last night to announce that Caldbeck and another partner, Matt Mazzeo, had both resigned, leaving Teo as sole managing partner of the firm.

I trusted my partner and it is clear that I shouldn't have. The predatory behavior Justin has been accused of is deplorable, and there will be zero tolerance at our firm of any conduct that is demeaning to women...



We have retained Orin Snyder and Michele Maryott of Gibson Dunn to conduct an independent internal investigation of this matter. It is important we understand how these circumstances could have been avoided and how we will prevent this kind of behavior from occurring in the future. We look forward to reviewing and implementing the appropriate recommendations based on their findings.



[CNBC]

Even Without Caldbeck, Binary's Future Is Uncertain

Binary's investors are reportedly weighing how to respond to the turmoil within the firm.

Binary Capital fund investors, known as limited partners, are meeting Monday to discuss their options. They face few palatable choices, said lawyers who specialize in venture capital and the limited-partnership agreements that govern the relationship between investors and fund managers. Scenarios range from invoking clauses that halt new investments by Binary funds, to letting the vehicles continue with a dented reputation and potentially fewer opportunities to back entrepreneurs.



[Bloomberg]