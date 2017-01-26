Jupiter's Little Red Spot Comes Into Focus In A Stunning New NASA Photo

On Wednesday, NASA released a stunning photo of Jupiter's Little Red Spot (or NN-LRS-1) taken in December by NASA's Juno spacecraft. The giant storm is the third largest on the planet.

An anticyclone is a weather phenomenon with large-scale circulation of winds around a central region of high atmospheric pressure. They rotate clockwise in the northern hemisphere, and counterclockwise in the southern hemisphere. This Little Red Spot shows very little color, just a pale brown smudge in the center. The color is very similar to the surroundings, making it difficult to see as it blends in with the clouds nearby.

