US District Court Nominee Struggles To Answer Basic Legal Questions In Excruciating Senate Hearing

You might think that a nominee to be a judge on a US District Court would have presided over a lot of trials, be deeply familiar with the Federal Rules of Evidence, and would generally know a bunch of other basic legal stuff.

But that's not always the case. And as nominee (and Federal Election Committee commissioner) Matthew Spencer Peterson discovered in a Senate hearing, it's a deeply uncomfortable position to be in:

MUST WATCH: Republican @SenJohnKennedy asks one of @realDonaldTrump’s US District Judge nominees basic questions of law & he can’t answer a single one. Hoo-boy. pic.twitter.com/fphQx2o1rc — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) December 15, 2017

Republican Senator John Kennedy did the grilling, and Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse drew attention to the clip on Twitter.

Oh, and that question at the end about the KKK? That's in regards to another nominee, Brett Talley, who appears to have defended the Ku Klux Klan in comments on an online forum.