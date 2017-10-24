NBA Rookie Throws A Smooth Alley-Oop Off The Backboard... To Himself

In what should be a surprise to no one, the Golden State Warriors — the reigning NBA champs — have found themselves with a very talented rookie. Just look at this incredible self-oop from forward Jordan Bell:

With less than three minutes left in a blowout win over the Dallas Mavericks, the crowd certainly reacted to Bell's antics. You can hear them go crazy as he thunders the dunk home.

Bell's teammates ​seemed to like it too. Please notice the reaction from Golden State star guard Steph Curry:

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/657848a6f5d74e9fba2a76f19b430316_66be450875c341479e3d42c69961cc3b_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />





And star forward Kevin Durant:

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/8225e4c930c24d95960278a2fc23947b_66be450875c341479e3d42c69961cc3b_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />









But one person who didn't appreciate Bell's play was the Warriors' head coach, Steve Kerr. Kerr reportedly tried to apologize to Mavericks' head coach Rick Carlisle for the unsportsmanlike conduct:

Steve Kerr tried to apologize to Rick Carlisle postgame about the Jordan Bell dunk, Carlisle zipped right past, displeased. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 24, 2017





Though it seems the person who appreciated the dunk the absolute least was Carlisle himself.





