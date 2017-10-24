HAIR JORDAN

NBA Rookie Throws A Smooth Alley-Oop Off The Backboard... To Himself

In what should be a surprise to no one, the Golden State Warriors — the reigning NBA champs — have found themselves with a very talented rookie. Just look at this incredible self-oop from forward Jordan Bell:

 

With less than three minutes left in a blowout win over the Dallas Mavericks, the crowd certainly reacted to Bell's antics. You can hear them go crazy as he thunders the dunk home. 

Bell's teammates ​seemed to like it too. Please notice the reaction from Golden State star guard Steph Curry:

 


And star forward Kevin Durant:

 



But one person who didn't appreciate Bell's play was the Warriors' head coach, Steve Kerr. Kerr reportedly tried to apologize to Mavericks' head coach Rick Carlisle for the unsportsmanlike conduct:

 


Though it seems the person who appreciated the dunk the absolute least was Carlisle himself.


[Via Reddit]

