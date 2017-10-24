NBA Rookie Throws A Smooth Alley-Oop Off The Backboard... To Himself

In what should be a surprise to no one, the Golden State Warriors — the reigning NBA champs — have found themselves with a very talented rookie. Just look at this incredible self-oop from forward Jordan Bell:
With less than three minutes left in a blowout win over the Dallas Mavericks, the crowd certainly reacted to Bell's antics. You can hear them go crazy as he thunders the dunk home.
Bell's teammates seemed to like it too. Please notice the reaction from Golden State star guard Steph Curry:
And star forward Kevin Durant:
But one person who didn't appreciate Bell's play was the Warriors' head coach, Steve Kerr. Kerr reportedly tried to apologize to Mavericks' head coach Rick Carlisle for the unsportsmanlike conduct:
Though it seems the person who appreciated the dunk the absolute least was Carlisle himself.
[Via Reddit]