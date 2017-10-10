SUPER DUPER 'UNFUNNY'

Jon Stewart Stopped By 'Colbert' To Give Trump's Agenda Equal Time On Late Night

A couple of days ago, Donald Trump took to Twitter to complain about his late night critics, calling them "unfunny" and asking if his agenda could get "equal time" on their shows. 

 


And so, to satiate the President, Stephen Colbert asked his old friend Jon Stewart to provide positive commentary on Trump to make things more "balanced." It proved a very hard task.

 


Colbert also inducted Stewart into the "Trump Attacked Me" hall of fame, a great honor and a privilege. 

 

We miss ya, Jon.

[Late Night with Stephen Colbert]


