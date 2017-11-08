Jon Stewart Stopped By 'Conan' To Administer The NYC Citizenship Test

Nobody has time to watch all the late night shows. Except for us, so we're rounding up the best clips from each show every morning.





Conan is hosting his show out of New York City this week to raise money for individuals with Autism. He's bringing by the Big Apple's best and brightest, including the legendary Jon Stewart.

Wanting to test Conan's NYC chops, Stewart decided to administer a citizenship test.

Kimmel asked strangers on the street to test the new iPhone X but actually handed them an iPhone 4.





Stephen Colbert rehashed last night's gubernatorial race in Virginia in which Democrat Ralph Northam quashed Republican Ed Gillespie.







